Today is Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Paul G. Busey, vice president of Busey’s State Bank, whose experiments with wireless telegraphy and telephony were well known, had a startling experience. He said he heard a voice over the wires that was from 1,000 miles away — a man 70 miles off the coast of Gloucester, Mass., who was calling his father in New York City.
In 1970, Joel Kirby capped a great individual performance with a spectacular 45-yard touchdown run to help Urbana defeat Mattoon, 28-6. Kirby picked up 262 yards on 36 carries. Champaign Centennial fell to Decatur MacArthur, 14-12, and Champaign Central lost to Danville, 14-6.
In 2005, Parkland College wanted to hear what community members thought about college programs and the selection of a new president to replace Zelema Harris, who was to retire the next June. Members of Parkland’s board of trustees were to hold a community forum to hear residents’ comments to help recruiters find candidates to succeed Harris.