Today is Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign County Treasurer James Reeves was exhibiting some snapshots of Decatur’s $3 million reservoir improvement ($47 million in today’s dollars), which he took recently. With the construction of a concrete dam, a lake 15 miles long and a mile wide was to be created. Mr. Staley, head of the starch works there, was contributing $1 million toward the project.
In 1971, Illinois won its second game in a row, downing Northwestern at Memorial Stadium, 24-7. It was the first winning streak for the Illini since 1967. Illinois had games remaining with Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.
In 2006, University of Illinois faculty were pressing administrators for more information about online education plans. The UI Senate unanimously endorsed a resolution that essentially asked President B. Joseph White and Special Assistant Chet Gardner for more detailed academic plans about Global Campus, the online education initiative announced earlier that year.