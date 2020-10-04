Today is Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign Rotarians discussed various improvements for the city, including more street signs, better care of trees, establishment of a parks system and improved parking at the Illinois Central train station.
In 1970, Illinois jumped off to its best start since 1964, raising its record to 2-1 with a convincing 27-0 whitewashing of Syracuse before 39,357 at Memorial Stadium.
In 2005, the former mayor of Freeport and a former Illinois state senator was named city attorney in Urbana. The Urbana City Council voted unanimously to confirm the appointment of James L. Gitz, 57. He was to begin working for the city sometime in the next week, at a salary of $90,000.