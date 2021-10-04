Today is Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a general meeting of the ladies of Champaign and Urbana who were interested in the new Mercy Hospital was be held at the Beardsley Hotel.
In 1971, work began on an enclosed, overhead walkway that would connect Robeson’s Department Store with the store's new parking garage at Church and Randolph streets in downtown Champaign. The “skyway” was 35 feet above Randolph Street.
In 2006, Alderman Charlie Smyth said he would propose a ban on cellphone use by drivers in Urbana in the wake of the death last month of Matt Wilhelm, who was hit on a bicycle by a driver using her cellphone. Smyth said after the accident — and two other local fatalities that involved cellphones — it was time for local government to take action. The ordinance also would apply to two-way pagers and computers.