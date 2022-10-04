Today is Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a warrant for the arrest of Danville police Officer Ted Prettyman for the murder of G.W. Warren, an Ogden township farmer, was issued out of the court of Justice A.M. Parker and sworn to by Irvin Warren of Potomac, a nephew of the slain man. Mr. Warren, a wealthy farmer and resident for many years of the Royal neighborhood, was killed near the filling station at the corner of Main and Griffin streets because Prettyman mistook him for a burglar.
In 1972, three teenage robbers, brandishing a revolver, struck the Illini Theatre at 53 Main St., C, after 10 p.m. and made off with $31 in cash (about $220 in today’s dollars). None of the trio wore masks or attempted to conceal their identities.
In 2007, Danville police were set to begin speed-enforcement details. The overtime details were part of a nearly $25,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. They would target Fairchild, Gilbert, Seminary and Vermilion streets, said Sgt. Rick Payton.