Today is Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign County State’s Attorney Roy Cline opted to not prosecute an Oak Grove School teacher who allegedly struck one child with a horsewhip and administered corporal punishment to eight other children. “There is no question that Miss (Roberta) Record did use a piece of buggy whip on the Smith girl and that she struck her harder than she should have,” Cline said. “But I find that what she has had to contend with up there would cause anyone to lose his temper. The Smith girl was not injured, nor were any of the other ones.”
In 1971, a 25-year-old Jordanian immigrant was in the Champaign County Jail charged with three counts of kidnapping and one of unlawful restraint following the abduction at gunpoint of four Urbana residents. Police credited Clarence Foster, a Champaign mail carrier, with helping to furnish a description of the kidnapper’s vehicle.
In 2006, then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., said he wanted to promote people who were in politics for the right reasons ... “like Mike.” Obama stopped in Danville to stump for state Senate candidate Mike Frerichs at a rally downtown. The two had known each other since Frerichs organized downstate support for Obama when he first ran for Congress. “It’s more than payback,” Obama said. Frerichs “demonstrates qualities that make him a good state senator.”