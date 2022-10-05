Today is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, L.A. Moore of Paxton, employed on the Illinois Central, was arrested and charged in Champaign police court with having liquor in his possession and transporting it. Four pints of moonshine were found in a suitcase belonging to Moore. In defense, he stated he had bought the liquor from an unknown man for personal use and denied he was either transporting or selling it. Magistrate James was not satisfied with Moore’s statements and assessed a fine against him of $50 and costs (about $890 in today's dollars). When brought to the city jail, Moore’s pockets gave up $56 (about $990 today). The court claimed $52.50 of the amount.
In 1972, the final phase of design and alignment for Interstate 72 linking Champaign-Urbana with Decatur and Springfield was approved by the Federal Highways Administration.
In 2007, about 30 National Guard soldiers from the Champaign area were to get a hero’s welcome in Mattoon after a year on the front line in Iraq. They were military police officers from Company B of the 634th Forward Support Battalion who had been serving with Company A of the same battalion, headquartered in Mattoon. There would not be a separate Champaign welcome, their commander said.