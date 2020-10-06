Today is Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a $7,500 ($98,000 in today’s dollars) orchestral pipe organ of a type unequaled in the Twin Cities was installed at Urbana’s Colonial Theatre and was to make its debut that night.
In 1970, the Urbana City Council discussed allowing package liquor stores to be open and taverns to operate on Sundays. Alderman Jack Hensler said he felt that with liquor being sold just 150 yards outside the city at the Sunnycrest Shopping Center, Urbana was losing too much revenue.
In 2005, contract talks with Champaign teachers stalled, and the two sides called for a mediator. Greg Novak, president of the Champaign Federation of Teachers, said a meeting set for 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Centennial High School where union members would take an intent-to-strike vote was “definitely on.” No more negotiating sessions were scheduled because of the mediation process.