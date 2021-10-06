Today is Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign County State’s Attorney Roy Cline said in a letter to Gov. Len Small that he would not be seeking a commutation of the death sentence for wife slayer John Christmas. The murderer was scheduled to be hanged on Oct. 21 in Urbana.
In 1971, the Ways and Means Committee of the Champaign County Board reversed the board’s Fees and Salaries Committee and voted to provide hospital insurance to all county employees.
In 2006, House Speaker Dennis Hastert still had the support of Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, in the wake of the page scandal that led to the resignation of Rep. Mark Foley, said Johnson’s press secretary, Phil Bloomer. “The investigations haven’t clearly demonstrated that he (Hastert) was in a responsible position to know that these were scurrilous overtures made to the page,” Bloomer said. Johnson’s Democratic challenger, Dr. David Gill, called the matter “tragic and disappointing” and said it “furthers the cynicism so many people have about government.”