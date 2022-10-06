Today is Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, one of the big projects being successfully carried through by the Champaign County Farm Bureau was the eradication of tuberculosis in Champaign County dairy herds.
In 1972, Monical’s Pizza Corp., which owns 20 pizza houses in the central Illinois area, said it would move its home office from Champaign to Kankakee on Nov. 1.
In 2007, Thyssen-Krupp officials announced that the crankshaft company would make a $40 million investment in a new machining line at its Danville forging facility. The new line would produce a wide range of heavy-duty crankshafts for the over-the-road truck market in the United States, according to the ThyssenKrupp Crankshaft announcement.