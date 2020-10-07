Today is Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, physical examinations for women at the University of Illinois were completed. A total of 706 women, 467 of whom were freshmen, were examined under the direction of Dr. Gertrude Moulton, assisted by four outside physicians. Overall, the examinations found that the women had poorly developed muscles, a condition that could be overcome with persistent exercise.
In 1970, the Broadway Avenue bridge over the Saline Creek was again open to two-way traffic. In September, the city council voted to limit traffic to one way across the bridge. This came after a head-on collision on the one-lane bridge.
In 2005, Christie Clinic said it planned to break ground the next month on a cancer-treatment center in downtown Champaign. The new 4,300-square-foot facility would be built on part of Christie’s parking lot at the corner of University Avenue and Randolph Street.