Today is Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the prolonged suffering of James I. Butler, Champaign County’s only pensioned employee, ended. Mr. Butler was 94 years old. Five or six years previous, as a reward for his faithful service to the county as a janitor for more than 30 years, the board of supervisors retired Mr. Butler on a liberal pension.
In 1971, engineers of the Illinois Division of Highways expected to be able to open traffic on a 36-mile section of Interstate 74 between Mahomet and Bloomington in December, said Public Works Director William Cellini. That would complete the 214-mile interstate that extended from the Quad Cities to Danville.
In 2006, after seeing new businesses spring up in St. Joseph and Sidney after those communities began to allow alcohol sales, the Mahomet Chamber of Commerce launched a drive to end prohibition in Mahomet. Lee Jessup of American Legend Homes, a Mahomet Chamber board member, said it was time that Mahomet stopped sitting on the sidelines as other small communities got new liquor-related businesses.