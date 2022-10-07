Today is Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, of the $100,000 goal set for the campaign to build the Margaret B. Carle sanitarium, $46,309 was still needed.
In 1972, University of Illnois cheerleader Cindy Stokloss, a senior from Champaign, enjoyed a ride atop an elephant as the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus made a weekend stop on campus.
In 2007, inconsistent statements that Robert Arnette gave to police investigating the death of his wife, Naomi Arnette, have led to his arrest for her murder. Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh said Arnette, 38, was arrested at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday at his residence at 4 Aztec Place, C, on charges of first-degree murder of Naomi Arnette and the concealment of her death. Formal charges are expected to be filed Tuesday.