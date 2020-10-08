Today is Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the work of connecting several telephone cables on South Neil Street in order to do away with overhead wires and cables for two blocks south of University Avenue was being pushed rapidly, and it was expected that the connections would be completed in a few days.
In 1970, later in the week, while most people would be in a deep sleep, the 25-car Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus train was to pull into Champaign loaded with personnel, animals and property for a three-day, seven-performance engagement at the Assembly Hall. The circus walk to the Assembly Hall was to begin at 8 a.m.
In 2005, Rantoul named Paul Farber of Peotone as the village’s new chief of police at a special meeting. Farber replaced longtime police Chief Paul Dollins, who retired that September. The village board voted 6-0 to hire Farber.