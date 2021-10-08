Today is Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the 35th annual reunion of the 76th Regiment, Illinois Volunteer Infantry, was to meet the next week in Kankakee. Only seven members of the infantry, which fought in the Civil War, remained living in Champaign County.
In 1971, Champaign County Clerk Dennis Bing admitted to a group of 40 UI grad students that he “disagreed with the laxness of the description of residency” in determining whether a college student could vote in their college town. “The fact that a student has resided in a college town the necessary length of time does not in itself entitle him to vote there. A permanent abode is necessary to constitute a residency,” Bing said. He said a student could not have two residences in two places at once.
In 2006, Champaign school officials were to hear from a developer about a possible new site to be donated for a Savoy school. Steve Meid of Signature Homes was scheduled to make a presentation to the school board about a 15-acre site along First Street, south of Church Street.