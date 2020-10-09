Today is Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a meeting was to be held in Decatur so that central Illinois farmers could determine what price to pay corn huskers. Local farmers thought the price would be about 5 cents per bushel.
In 1970, Illinois Central Railroad officials announced that they want to discontinue the Panama Limited, which ran from Chicago to New Orleans, because the company lost more than $1 million on the train the previous year. The Panama was the last all-Pullman train in the country until it acquired coach cars in 1967.
In 2005, as the city of Champaign expanded northward to Olympian Drive, more projects were popping up along the far reaches of North Prospect Avenue. That spring, people began moving into the Ashland Park subdivision on the east side of Prospect. Now it was time for the west side of Prospect to flourish. Already, two major projects were taking shape. Just north of Interstate Drive, a 200-unit apartment community called Watersedge Apartments was going up. Farther north, the first buildings in the Pinehurst Commons office park were under construction.