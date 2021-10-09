Today is Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Urbana Fire Department was to have its visitors day. Chief Martin invited everyone to come down and see how he and his men safeguarded property.
In 1971, Joel Kirby scored two touchdowns and the Urbana Tigers’ defense did the rest as Urbana defeated Carbondale, 14-0. Champaign Centennial defeated Springfield Southeast, 9-2.
In 2006, a Gibson City man was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a bank in Dewey. Police arrested Matthew W. Borden, 30, in Elliott in the crime, in which a man with a small handgun robbed the Dewey State Bank and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.