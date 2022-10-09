Today is Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a special train for Illinois rooters for the Michigan-Illinois game on Oct. 28 was to run to Ann Arbor if 125 students signed up. The fare would be $11.24 for a round-trip ticket (about $200 in today’s dollars).
In 1972, Urbana police were looking for the driver of a Volkswagen that smashed head-on into another car at the intersection of Main and Cottage Grove. After crashing, the driver of the Volkswagen tore a license-applied-for sticker out of the car’s window, grabbed a sack of beer and fled south on Cottage Grove.
In 2007, firefighters from Loda and Buckley responded to a fire in the Loda area where a row of hay bales about 40 yards long was burning just west of the railroad tracks on the north side of the village. David Pruitt of the Loda Fire Protection District said the fire appeared to have been intentionally set, making it the seventh suspected arson since Sept. 30. The state fire marshal’s office was investigating the series of suspected arsons, which included two hay-bale fires, three structure fires and two grass fires, Pruitt said.