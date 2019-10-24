Today is Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a gas research laboratory was installed on the second floor of the University of Illinois mining laboratory.
In 1969, bulldozers demolished some old barrack structures built during World War II at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. New bachelor officers’ quarters would be constructed on the site.
In 2004, a group of protesters, led by Jean Stoia of Urbana, picketed television station WICD, which was owned by Sinclair Broadcasting, to protest its intent to broadcast a program critical of John Kerry within weeks of the election.