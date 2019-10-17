Today is Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Major Arthur Boyd was named the new head of the Chanute Field Hospital in Rantoul.
In 1969, Rantoul City Schools put a $1.6 million question on the ballot to build a new junior high school. The election would take place on Nov. 2.
In 2004, Fighting Illini basketball announced its All Century Team: Ray Woods (1915-17), Chuck Carney (1920-22), Andy Phillip (1942-43, 1947), Gene Vance (1942-43, 1947), Dwight “Dike” Eddelman (1947-49), John “Red” Kerr (1952-54), Dave Downey (1961-63), Duane “Skip” Thoren (1963-65), Don Freeman (1964-66), Nick Weatherspoon (1971-73), Eddie Johnson (1978-81), Derek Harper (1981-83), Bruce Douglas (1983-86). Ken Norman (1985-87), Kenny Battle (1988-89), Nick Anderson (1988-89), Kendall Gill (1987-90), Deon Thomas (1991-94), Frank Williams (2000-02) and Brian Cook (2000-03).