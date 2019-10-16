Today is Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a congressional committee declared Chanute Field “the finest aviation field in the United States.”
In 1969, some 9,000 people marched against the Vietnam War, parading for 10 blocks to Champaign’s West Side Park in what was called the largest demonstration of its kind in Champaign-Urbana. Three people were arrested, one for disorderly conduct and two for disturbing the peace.
In 2004, the Illinois Community College Board met at Parkland College for the first time since 1996, and board members brought awards with them. The partnership between Parkland’s health careers program and Carle Foundation Hospital won one of three ICCB 2004 awards for excellence in work force development.