Today is Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Carrie F. Gehrig bought the Nelson Building on Main Street in Champaign for $75,000. She said she would remodel the first floor and convert it into “one of the finest cafeterias in the United States.”
In 1969, Sholem Shoes announced it would double the size of its downtown Champaign store. Myron J. Sholem said it would add the entire space previously used by the Martha Park Dress Shop.
In 2004, construction was well underway on the new and larger building for Michelle’s Bridal Shoppe off Interstate 74 in Urbana, with an opening set for mid-January. Owner Michelle Schweighart, whose shop had been at 502 S. Vine St., U, said she would double her space at the new location, 2210 N. Willow Road. The new 8,400-square-foot building would also house Schweighart’s other business, a seasonal prom apparel shop called M2, which was then at Lincoln Square.