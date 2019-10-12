Today is Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, in anticipation of record crowds for the upcoming Homecoming football game at Illinois, an addition was erected to the west bleachers at the football field. The additional bleachers could accomodate about 2,000 additional fans.
In 1969, a little dog, loyal to his master, held off policemen, firemen and emergency personnel in Champaign. Matt Fontane, 67, died while sitting in his lawn chair in his backyard after he had been using a saw. When emergency personnel arrived, they were unable to approach the body because the small dog was protecting his master. Champaign Animal Control Warden Bill Cooper was able to capture the dog with a rope.
In 2004, the chairman of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District said he anticipated no further action annexing Savoy and other areas until after negotiations are completed with the involved municipalities.“It is not the MTD’s intention to either ignore the problem or ram things down people’s throats; we’re trying to find a middle ground,” MTD President George Friedman said.