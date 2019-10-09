Today is Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, hundreds of women packed the F.K. Robeson’s Department Store to attend a fur show put on by the Albrecht Fur Company of St. Paul. They saw everything from the “smallest of the neck scarfs” to “the most elaborate real seal coats.” It was proclaimed the most extensive showcase of furs ever in the city of Champaign.
In 1969, Illinois Power announced its new facility north of Urbana near Interstate 74 would be ready for occupancy by Oct. 18.
In 2004, Bosnian writer Aleksandar Hemon, a visiting writer in the Graduate Program in Creative Writing at the University of Illinois, was selected as a MacArthur Fellow, which brought $100,000 a year over five years, with no strings attached.