Today is Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, W.A. Perkins, owner of the Tolono Telephone Company, died of a cerebral hemmorhage at the age of 75.
In 1969, the McCarthy Improvement Company of Davenport, Iowa, won the contract to pave the new Interstate 57 superhighway between Pesotum and Tuscola for $3.3 million.
In 2004, Champaign and Urbana school officials celebrated their mentoring program’s 10th anniversary — and a $600,000 grant — at a party at Lincoln Square. Anniversary plans included a statewide mentoring conference today at Urbana’s Park Inn. The guest speaker was national school-based-mentoring expert Susan Weinberger, who helped get the local program started.