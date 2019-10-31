Today is Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the local Elks Club announced planned to construct a new building to house its meetings and other activities.
In 1969, bad weather delayed the opening of Interstate 57 from Tuscola to Mattoon and from Champaign to Rantoul. The reopening was rescheduled for the first week of December.
In 2004, work began on a new $4.5 million home for Illini Media, which operates WPGU-FM, the Daily Illini student newspaper and several other University of Illinois-related publications. One of its features would be an on-air studio in the front window.