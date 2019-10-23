Today is Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Homer claimed the honor of having the youngest soldier to serve under General John J. Pershing in France. Frank Chapman returned to Homer after getting his discharge. He was only 14 years old when he enlisted, but at the time he claimed he was 18.
In 1966, the back nine holes were completed at the Lincolnshire Field Golf Course in southwest Champaign.
In 2004, two police officers, one with a bit more law enforcement experience than the other, were vying to be the new sheriff for Douglas County. Republican Charlie McGrew and Democrat Bob Utterback wanted to fill the post vacated in May by Democrat John Chambers, who resigned the job he’d had for 14 years to work for the Department of Corrections. McGrew, lived in Arcola since 1969, was recently retired from the Illinois State Police; Utterback, who lived his whole life in Tuscola with the exception of about four years in California in the 1960s, was currently a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy.