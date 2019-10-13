Today is Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, in spite of a huge rainstorm, Homer Township still held its celebration in honor of soldiers from Homer who had served in the Great War. However, the parade was called off.
In 1969, a reported tornado destroyed the Camargo Sportman’s Club building. Three or four small farm buildings in the same area were blown down.
In 2004, Piatt County’s Civil War-era jail was set to meet the wrecking ball. The Piatt County Board voted 6-0 to award bids to Duce Construction, rural Champaign, to demolish the old county jail in downtown Monticello for $79,200 and to backfill the property for $17,820 and to American Demolition, Elgin, to remove asbestos from the old jail for $13,800. Steven Kiss, the county’s consulting engineer, said all the work would be completed by Dec. 1.