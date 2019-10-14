Today is Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, veterans of the Great War from Champaign and the University of Illinois urged the formation of a separate American Legion post for students and faculty members of the university.
In 1969, Gov. Richard Ogilvie approved the widening and resurfacing of 36 miles of U.S. 150 between Champaign and Bloomington. The work would cost $2.6 million.
In 2004, DirecTV customers in East Central Illinois could receive local television channels by satellite. Bob Ochsner, a spokesman for DirecTV, said his company began the transmission of eight local television channels for the Champaign-Urbana and Danville markets. Oshsner said East Central Illinois was among 24 new markets in the United States to benefit from a recent relocation of one of the company’s satellites to a new orbital location.