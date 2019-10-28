Today is Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, 82 horses, to be used by artillery units at the University of Illinois, were sent to the university from Camp Grant as soon as the new barns on the south campus were completed.
In 1969, the Roberts State Bank held an open house for its new facility on the northwest corner of Green and Walnut streets in Roberts.
In 2004, Las Cazuelas, a Mexican grocery and restaurant, opened in June in a former Subway sandwich shop in Arcola, near Interstate 57.