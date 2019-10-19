Today is Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, civil engineer John Fisher of Danville appealed to the Homer Village Board to develop a stormwater drainage plan for the villege.
In 1969, the Indiana Hoosiers football team throttled the Fighting Illini 41-20 before 51,812 fans on Homecoming Weekend at Bloomington, Ind.
In 2004, Horst Graessle of Decatur opened Horst Car Care at 101 E. Oak St., Mahomet. Graessle, the owner/mechanic, said he prefered to work on older-model imports, especially older Mercedes-Benz 1995 models and older.