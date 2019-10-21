Today is Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Larry Powers, leader of the orchestra at the Orpheum Theater for the past seven years, resigned so he could spend more time at his business, the Glasnow Tayloring Company.
In 1969, 30 persons under the leadership of Carrie Maclin of Champaign announced they were raising money to build a recreation and worship center dedicated to the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In 2004, the man who became Rantoul’s youngest village board member four years ago is now Rantoul’s youngest village clerk. Mayor Neal Williams appointed Jeremy Reale, 23, to serve as village clerk until the next municipal election in spring 2005, and the village board voted 6-0 at a special meeting to ratify that appointment. Reale, an administrative assistant at Country Tyme Lanes in Rantoul, replaced the late Don Frye, 59, who died Oct. 9.