Today is Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the University of Illinois Department of Military received a shipment of French 75s, which were field guns used as a quick-firing field artillery piece.
In 1969, on his way to present a talk on narcotics, Special Investigator Joe Brown of the Champaign County sheriff’s office picked up two Chicago men who had harvested 55 pounds of marijuana leaves in rural Champaign County.
In 2004, incumbent Peggy Johnson was being challenged in November for her position as Vermilion County coroner by a full-time emergency medical technician. Johnson, 52, of Danville, was appointed coroner in 1999, and was elected to her first four-year term in November 2000. She was being challenged by Raymond S. Skidmore, 32, of Tilton, who was a full-time EMT in Georgetown and a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Tilton.