Today is Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Champaign city clerk’s office sent out notices to hundreds of people that their vehicle tax payments were due. Several hundred vehicle owners had still not paid their taxes, which had been due on May 19, 1919.
In 1969, the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission turned down a proposed 20-acre shopping center east of Philo Road between Florida Avenue and Colorado extended. Members said it would hurt the redevelopment of the downtown Urbana area.
In 2004, a bus driver was ticketed in an accident in which a University of Illinois graduate student was killed after being struck by a bus in Urbana. Christopher Davis, 27, of Urbana, an operator for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, was issued a ticket for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to UI officials.