Today is Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Rev. John Mitchell Page returned from Detroit to once again serve as pastor at the University Episcopal Church.
In 1969, Jack White, superintendent of parks for the Champaign Park District, said the hole for the main pool under construction at Spalding Park was 80 percent complete, and the baby pool was ready for the pouring of concrete.
In 2004, the residents of Tilton prepared to go to the polls to vote on a referendum to determine whether they wanted to be a home-rule community.