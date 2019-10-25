Today is Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the city of Tuscola hosted hundreds of soldiers who had served in the Great War, along with their friends and relatives. In addition, veterans from the Civil War were on hand as guests of honor. The day closed with a military ball.
In 1969, the University of Illinois Assembly Hall announced Bob Hope would perform there on Nov. 8 following the conclusion of the Illinois-Michigan football game.
In 2004, The News-Gazette endorsed Democrat Julia Rietz, a former prosecutor in private practice, over incumbent Republican John Piland for Champaign County state’s attorney.