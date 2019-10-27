Today is Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, George Huff announced that enough housing facilities had been found in Champaign and Urbana to handle all the guests coming to town for the University of Ilinois Homecoming. About 800 guests were staying at homes in Champaign-Urbana. Other guests stayed in fraternity and sorority houses. The Homecoming Committee acquired 1,000 cots, which were to be taken to all the participating locations.
In 1969, groundbreaking took place for the Little Red Hen Restaurant at 2104 W. Springfield Ave. in Champaign. The eatery would specialize in fried chicken. It featured both carry-out service and a dining room.
In 2004, voters in the Rossville-Alvin school district got ready to go to the polls to decide whether to deactivate, or close, the high school and give the students the choice of attending either Hoopeston Area High School or Bismarck-Henning High School the next school year.