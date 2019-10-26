Today is Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Champaign County Farmers’ Cooperative Marketing Association, the first of its kind in Champaign County, was formed at the Farm Bureau office. The purpose of the organization was “to encourage frequent interaction and consultation among farmers’ elevator companies in the county.”
In 1969, McKinley Morganfield, known professionally as blues musician Muddy Waters, was in satisfactory condition at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana following a two-vehicle crash 2 miles south of Pesotum on U.S. 45 that claimed the lives of Judith Ann Swiger, 18, of Champaign; David W. Clapp, 23, of Oakland; and James E. Warren, 38, of Chicago.
In 2004, Rantoul Fire Chief Richard Quick was suspended. Mayor Neal Williams said that he handed Quick papers notifying him of his suspension and scheduled a hearing before the full village board on the matter at the Rantoul Municipal Building. “The hearing will determine whether the board will overrule my suspension or uphold it,” Williams said. “It would take a two-thirds vote of the board (four votes) to overrule it.” Neither Williams nor village attorney Ken Beth would comment on the reason for the suspension, but Williams said there was no criminal action involved and that the investigation of the matter was continuing.