Today is Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the United Charities of Champaign and Urbana proposed plans to start up “a clinic for crippled children.”
In 1969, University of Illinois students marched on the Quad to protest the Vietnam War.
In 2004, money for a new bell tower and an indoor golf practice facility were among 13 gifts recognized at the annual meeting of the University of Illinois Foundation. H. Richard McFarland of Indianapolis donated $1.5 million to help fund construction of the bell tower, known as a campanile, which would be named in memory of McFarland’s wife, Sarah “Sally” McFarland. The bell tower was to be built west of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences Library. $1.5 million was donated from the Demirjian family of Decatur and their business, The DemirCo Group, to build the Demirjian Indoor Golf Facility. It would allow for year-round practice, training, instruction and research.