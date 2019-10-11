Today is Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Lieut. B. J. Machie, Chanute Field’s entry in the transcontinental air race, announced he had reached Cleveland.
In 1969, Illinois’ offense came up with only two field goals in a 10-6 loss to Northwestern at Memorial Stadium before 43,928 fans.
In 2004, two national retailers, Chico’s and Jos. A Bank Clothiers, signed leases to open new shops at Old Farm Shops in Champaign. Both planned to open their Champaign stores Nov. 22, said Dan Hamelberg, owner of the shopping center at the corner of Kirby and Mattis avenues.