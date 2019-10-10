Today is Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, ground was broken on a $50,000 addition to the University of Illinois Heat Plant. Two new boilers would be installed just west of the six existing boilers.
In 1969, the Marching Illini announced it would salute the Apollo 11 moon landing with a formation that would take the shape of the Apollo 11 spaceship, with a module landing while the band performed “Fly Me To the Moon.”
In 2004, administrators and police were upset by a decision by Champaign County state’s attorney John Piland not to prosecute a former University of Illinois parking division employee believed to have stolen in excess of $66,000 from the UI over a four-year period. “We are frustrated. We are confused. We feel victimized twice — first by a criminal and by not having our case prosecuted,” said Robin Kaler, spokeswoman for the UI. Piland maintained that the UI was more interested in getting its money back from the errant employee than in obtaining a conviction.