Today is Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the body of an unknown man was found hanging from a tree on the Arthur farms at the west end of Church Street in Champaign. When found/ the body had been there about 12 hours. It was supposedly a suicide.
In 1971, the changing of the guard at the University of Illinois Administration Building was without the fanfare that might attend such events. Outgoing President David Dodds Henry handed the keys to the 104-year-old kingdom to new President John Corbally.
In 2006, it was to be the end of October — at the earliest — before anybody would be able to swim at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. The facility had been closed since a fire July 24. Of the new timeline, park district marketing manager Dana Mancuso added, “it could be longer than that.”