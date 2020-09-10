Today is Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, William Kirby sold his 40-acre tract south of Urbana to William Boise of St. Joseph for $32,000 (about $415,000 in today’s dollars), or $800 (about $10,400) an acre.
In 1970, final agreements were reached for the construction of the Howard Johnson Motor Inn, the first major public accommodation for downtown Champaign in more than half a century. The building site at Church and State streets would become the first step in a multimillion-dollar restoration of downtown Champaign, said Kyle Robeson, co-developer of the project.
In 2005, Brendan McGinty said he wouldn’t challenge announced candidate Mike Frerichs in the March 21 Democratic primary for the 52nd Illinois Senate District seat. McGinty, 42, of Urbana, a member of the Champaign County Board, had been approached about running by Democrats who were unhappy with Frerichs’ stance on reproductive-choice issues. McGinty said he had decided against running and would support Frerichs.