Today is Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Twin City school executives were preparing for the reopening of public schools. All school buildings had been put into first-class condition.
In 1971, a corporation was formed locally to provide cable television to a potentially large market in Champaign-Urbana. Quentin Snook, president of the Thomas Jefferson Life Insurance Co., made the announcement.
In 2006, Harold’s Chicken Shack, a fried-chicken chain with multiple restaurants in Chicago, planned to have a new franchised location in Campustown. It was to open at 502 E. John St., C, in early October, said Chicago-based franchisee Zach Cravens, who planned to operate the Champaign restaurant with partner Fred Ragsdale.