Today is Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, A.H. Shoemaker, editor of the Villa Grove News, was arraigned in U.S. District court, charged with contempt of court. Officers asserted that Shoemaker had in his paper an article headed “The definition of a scab.” He informed the court that the article in question was handed to him and, not reading it carefully, he sent it to the composing room to be published. The court permitted him to go after warning.
In 2007, A long procession of motorcycles made its way across East Central Illinois in remembrance of the firefighters, police and other emergency personnel who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. It was a moving, terrible day, one that shouldn’t be forgotten, said Carl “Poncho” Rice, a Sidell firefighter who organized the annual 9/11 Memorial Ride.