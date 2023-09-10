Today is Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, burglars hit four Champaign homes in the same neighborhood, making off with mostly jewelry.
In 1973, a temporary court injunction would allow Diane Bell of Urbana High School to participate with boys on the school’s cross-country team. The injunction issued by Circuit Court Judge Richard Little restrained the Illinois High School Association from taking any sanctions against Bell or other female Urbana High students competing with the team.
In 2008, plans were underway to update the nearly century-old Carle Park, but several residents who lived near the park said they didn’t think the Urbana Park District had done a thorough enough job in soliciting neighborhood input.