Today is Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, indications are that there would be an increased number of foreign students at the University of Illinois that year. The Young Men’s Christian Association reported that 20 Chinese students had yet to arrive.
In 1970, the Champaign Park District’s Spalding Pool may be ready by Oct. 1, members of the park board were told. Bob Gillikin, director of aquatics for the park district, said he was hoping for an Oct. 4 dedication of the indoor/outdoor facility.
In 2005, if you were harboring any notion of a real-estate bubble, Jim Gillespie wanted to pop it. “Bubble” was the term some people used to describe a market in which prices were too high to be sustained. The “tech stock” bubble burst almost five years previous, and some folks feared that year’s high-flying home prices could presage a real-estate bubble. Gillespie, president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Corp., begged to differ. For a bubble to occur, he said, there would have to be a massive oversupply of homes coupled with severe job losses — and Gillespie didn’t see either on the horizon.