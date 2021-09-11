Today is Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, enrollment at Urbana High School that year was 578, an increase from the 525 at the school the previous fall.
In 1971, Illinois opened its 1971 season with a 10-0 loss to Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. Illinois had seven fumbles, and Michigan State had four.
In 2006, the group that set out to raise funds to restore the entrance way to Danville’s Harrison Park announced the previous week that they had reached their goal. Mayor Scott Eisenhauer approved a private fund drive in July that raised money to renovate the park’s large stone gates. Tom Bott, Charles Drew and Homer Hilleary proposed to raise half of the $12,000 needed for repairs if the city would kick in the rest. They had already raised $6,000.