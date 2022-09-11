Today is Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Charles West of Champaign and Bert Massey of Terre Haute, Ind., the latter notorious as a bandit throughout eastern Illinois and western Indiana, escaped from the Champaign County jail and were at large. Officers of the law in all surrounding towns had been notified and advised to take no chances in attempting to arrest the fugitives. It was doubted that Massey would be taken alive. West was a dangerous character, but was said to lack the courage and cunning of Massey.
In 1972, Champaign teachers ended a weeklong strike and were back in school after voting to accept the master contract offered them by the Unit 4 school board. The contract ratified by the Champaign Education Association members was substantially the same as the one made public late the previous month, which the board had termed its “final offer.”
In 2007, the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce stripped Ann Knight of her title as Miss Tuscola, with the organization’s board voting 10-0 with one abstention last week to end Knight’s reign. Chamber President Kim Higgins said the action was necessary because Knight allegedly was in breach of her contract with the chamber.