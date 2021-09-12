Today is Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Seymour post office safe, located in the general store of G.E. Wilcoxson, was blown to bits the previous night and $400 ($6,240 in today’s dollars) was taken. The thieves apparently entered the building through the back door.
In 1971, 33 University of Illinois students subject to dismissal from the school were exonerated by a disciplinary committee that rejected a hearing officer’s blanket recommendation against the group, which had been charged with being disruptive during a May 6 protest against Marine Corps recruiters at the Illini Union.
In 2006, students at Central High who had violated the school’s code of conduct could appear before a peer jury instead of being suspended. The Champaign school board approved a pilot peer-jury program for Central at its meeting. Students who made up the peer jury could hear cases involving truancy, tardiness, insubordination and “disruptive acts.”